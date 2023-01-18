Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ONBPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

