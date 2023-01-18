Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.