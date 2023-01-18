Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

