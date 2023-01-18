OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.