OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 400,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

