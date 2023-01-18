OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 5,066 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

