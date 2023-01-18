OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 792 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

