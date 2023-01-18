OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) is OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 46.66% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OALC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,347. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

