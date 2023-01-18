OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 174,059 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 10,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.55. 20,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,729. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

