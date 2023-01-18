OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,268. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

