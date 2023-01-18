OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,672. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

