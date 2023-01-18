OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

