OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. 21,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,880. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

