OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,831 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,583 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

