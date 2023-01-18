OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,274 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 52,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,649. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

