OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,816,590. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

