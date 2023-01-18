Ontology Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.72 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $176.14 million and $14.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.37 or 0.07446659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00081478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

