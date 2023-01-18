Oppenheimer Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.27. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.28 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

