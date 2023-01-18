Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

