Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $65.46 million and $384,655.97 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

