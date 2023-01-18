Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.58 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00037002 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $1.63 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00428640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.69 or 0.30087389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00767569 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.