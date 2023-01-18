Orchid (OXT) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07865993 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,711,363.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

