Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Orion Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORIAW remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
