Osmosis (OSMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $391.62 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $391.62 million and $16.58 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00428640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.69 or 0.30087389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00767569 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

