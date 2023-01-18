Osmosis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.95 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $388.30 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

