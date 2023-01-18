OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

