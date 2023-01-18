Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $176,551.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00404117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00785281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00099243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00573023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00206640 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,553,799 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

