PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 20,494 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

