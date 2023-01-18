PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 20,494 Shares

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.