Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Panther Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Panther Securities Price Performance

Shares of PNS opened at GBX 315 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. Panther Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.72.

About Panther Securities

(Get Rating)

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Panther Securities (LON:PNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.