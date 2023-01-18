Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Panther Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities Price Performance
Shares of PNS opened at GBX 315 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07. Panther Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.72.
About Panther Securities
