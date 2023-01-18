PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

