Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

