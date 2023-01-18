Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,790 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. DaVita comprises approximately 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,017. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

