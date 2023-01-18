Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $206,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

MSI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.02. 3,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

