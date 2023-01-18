Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $637,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

COF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.33. 20,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

