Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $83,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 319.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 860,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 655,200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.00 and a beta of 1.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. ADT’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

