Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.30.

TSE:PSI traded down C$0.82 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.98 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean bought 22,667 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,097.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

