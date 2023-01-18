Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

