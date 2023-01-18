Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,010 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

