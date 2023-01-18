Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,080,000 after purchasing an additional 314,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.35. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,947. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

