Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. 4,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,756. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.