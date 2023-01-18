Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,122 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 90,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 559.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.07. 581,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $435.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

