Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.18. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

