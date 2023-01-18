Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 153,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,843,823. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

