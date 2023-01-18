Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. 160,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

