PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading 1.1% Higher

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 21,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
About PAX Global Technology
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions, smart electronic cash register solutions, unattended solutions, smart PayPhone and PayTablet solutions, and classic E-payment solutions, as well as other accessory items.
