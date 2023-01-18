Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYA. Northland Securities lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Paya has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.72.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Paya by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

