PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 3,438 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %
TJX stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.