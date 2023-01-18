PDS Planning Inc Has $47,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

