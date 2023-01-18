PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,022 shares of company stock valued at $56,629,088 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

