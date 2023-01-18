PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

